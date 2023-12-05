Renowned DJ Makes Generous Donation

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 13:03

Celebrating generosity: DJ Alan Walker's heartfelt donation. Image: X/@IAmAlanWalker

RENOWNED English-Norwegian DJ and music prodigy Alan Olav Walker, celebrated not only for his chart-topping hits but also for his philanthropic heart, recently made headlines with a substantial donation of NOK 500,000 (about €50,000) towards a noble cause. Walker’s act of generosity was directed at Mads Hansen’s fundraiser, an initiative aimed at ensuring a brighter Christmas for families in need across Norway.

Splice Fundraiser Brings Joy to Struggling Families

Mads Hansen, a prominent presenter in Norway, initiated the Splice fundraiser to bring joy and warmth to children from financially struggling families during the holiday season. Walker’s gracious contribution epitomises his commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

“I’m almost speechless here. I can once again confirm how big a heart Alan Walker has,” expressed Hansen to the Norwegian publication VG, acknowledging Walker’s unwavering support and magnanimity towards the cause. Hansen’s words echoed the sentiments of many who recognise Walker not just for his musical brilliance but also for his compassionate nature.

The fundraiser’s mission resonates deeply with Walker, who firmly believes that every child deserves the magic of Christmas, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances. As of the latest update, the fundraiser has successfully amassed over NOK 1.8 million (about €180,000) from a collective effort involving more than 4600 donors. All proceeds are channelled to Straight Forward Experiences, an organisation committed to orchestrating delightful Christmas experiences for families struggling to make ends meet.





Rise to Fame

Alan Olav Walker, a renowned English-Norwegian DJ, remixer, and record producer, originally hails from Northampton, England. He gained global recognition with his sensational 2015 single ‘Faded,’ achieving platinum certification in an impressive fourteen countries. Notably, three of his singles, namely ‘Faded,’ ‘Alone’ (2016), and ‘The Spectre’ (2017), have each garnered over a billion views on YouTube.

Walker’s musical skills extends beyond these hits, boasting a repertoire that includes tracks like ‘All Falls Down’ featuring Noah Cyrus and ‘Alone, Pt. II’ with Ava Max (2019). Aside from his musical accomplishments, Walker has made significant waves on YouTube. His channel became Norway’s most subscribed in early 2017, reaching six million subscribers, and as of July 2023, stands at a staggering 44.6 million subscribers. Notably, it also holds the record for the most views among Norwegian creators, accumulating over 13 billion views.