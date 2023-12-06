Spanish Airline Serves Dog Treats Mid-Flight

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 11:24

Dachshund pictured with Vueling aircraft overhead. Credit: Vueling/Instgram.com

A low-cost Spanish airline has introduced a menu for dogs in a first for a European airline.

Barcelona-based Vueling airlines recently unveiled their pet-friendly options along with a revised menu for humans too.

In an innovative move, the airline has introduced dog food into its in-flight menu, a first for a European airline. This new offering caters to passengers travelling with pets, ensuring their furry companions are not left out during the journey, writes 20 Minutos.

New On-Board Menu Unveiled

Announced for the 2023-2024 winter season, Vueling’s Barcelona-based team, in collaboration with Newrest Travel Retail, has revamped its on-board menu.

The highlight is the inclusion of dog snacks, featuring products from the brand Edgard & Cooper. This addition symbolises the airline’s commitment to accommodating pet owners.

Expanding Culinary Horizons

The menu also features an array of options for health-conscious and dietary-restricted passengers. A Heura plant-based burger with cheese is a new vegetarian delight alongside existing choices like couscous with vegetables or Spanish omelette.

For celiacs, there’s a variety, including a puff pastry palm tree, a double chocolate muffin, and kale chips with tomato and oregano. Additionally, the airline has incorporated Robin Good snacks, handcrafted by individuals at risk of social exclusion, boasting healthy ingredients and 100 per cent plastic-free packaging.

Pet Travel Guidelines With Vueling

When flying with Vueling, passengers can bring dogs, cats, birds (excluding birds of prey), and turtles. However, rodents, lagomorphs like rabbits, mustelids such as ferrets, farm animals, reptiles, and fish are not permitted.

Pets must be in an approved, non-rigid carrier measuring 45x39x21 cm, weighing no more than 8 kg including the pet. Dogs and cats can share a carrier if they’re from the same species or litter, without exceeding size and weight limits.

The cost for pet travel varies: €50 for domestic flights and €60 for international flights or those to/from the Canary Islands. This service is currently unavailable for flights to or from the United Kingdom.