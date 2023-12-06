UK-Rwanda Pact: A Bold Move In Migration Control Or Risky Gamble

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 10:16

FOLLOWING the UK Government’s previous failed attempt to seal an immigration deal with Rwanda, a new pact was signed yesterday in the hopes that this one will get the approval of the Supreme court.

On Tuesday, December 5, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwanda‘s Foreign Minister, Dr Vincent Biruta, penned what is hoped to be a pivotal treaty. This marks a major step in enhancing the UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership, according to Gov.UK.

Treaty Addresses Supreme Court’s Safety Concerns

The freshly inked treaty directly tackles issues raised by the Supreme Court regarding the safety of the Rwandan partnership. It forms a core part of the UK government’s strategy to lawfully relocate illegal migrants to Rwanda.

This move aligns with the government’s firm stance on illegal immigration, sending a clear message that unauthorised entry into the UK will not be permitted.

The treaty, a result of extensive discussions and collaborative efforts, offers a sustainable solution to the challenges highlighted by the Supreme Court.

It’s a binding international document ensuring that individuals relocated to Rwanda are safe from being sent back to places where they face threats to life or freedom – a principle known as non-refoulement.

Public Reaction

On the UK Home Secretary’s Twitter/X page. Cleverly posted: Our landmark treaty with Rwanda makes it clear – we will do whatever it takes to stop the boats.

Despite the government’s optimism, it was difficult to find a positive comment: ‘You’re the third Home Secretary sent to Rwanda since last year. No asylum seeker has been sent,’ said one.

Another posted: ‘Hospitality management consultant makes a treaty that’s never going to see the light of day. By the time this gets out the courts, the con party will not be in power.’

Leaders Affirm Commitment

Home Secretary James Cleverly remarked, ‘This is a crucial step forward in our commitment to stopping the boats and saving lives. Rwanda is a safe country that cares deeply about supporting refugees. I am grateful to our Rwandan partners for their willingness, dedication and commitment to strengthening this Partnership further.’

Echoing these sentiments, Foreign Minister Dr Vincent Biruta stated, ‘This partnership with the UK reflects Rwanda’s commitment to protecting vulnerable people, and builds on our track record of welcoming and hosting refugees and migrants from around the world.’

The treaty aligns with broader initiatives to curb illegal migration, including partnerships with France, Albania, Turkey, and Italy. It precedes new legislation by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, further solidifying Rwanda as a safe destination under the new agreement.