Sunak Plots With EU Leaders To Overturn Rwanda Decision

By John Ensor • Updated: 18 Nov 2023 • 18:28

Stop the boats. Credit: RishiSunak/X

Following the UK’s failed attempt to go ahead with their immigrant pact with Rwanda, it is rumoured that the prime minister is having talks with several EU leaders.

In a covert effort, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is aligning with EU leaders to modify existing regulations. This change aims to make possible the transfer of individuals arriving via small boats to Rwanda, according to the two major UK media outlets.

On Wednesday, November 15, the UK Prime Minister spoke with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. The discussion indicated that the UK had not given up on the plan, deemed ‘unlawful’ by the court.

UK Gov reported that ‘the Prime Minister expressed his disappointment at the overall outcome and recognised that there are challenges we must overcome.’ It added that both the UK and Rwanda, ‘would continue to work together to address the Court’s concerns.’

Reportedly, Sunak is orchestrating this plan alongside Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Together, they intend to implement a strategy allowing the UK to directly transfer migrants to Rwanda, writes the Express.

Collaboration With Spain And Austria

Sunak’s strategy involves collaboration with Austrian and Spanish leaders. They aim to revise the European Court of Human Rights charter. This revision seeks to legally endorse the relocation of migrants arriving illegally to other countries for processing.

In defiance, Sunak has expressed determination to overcome legal hurdles obstructing his policy. He stated, ‘We’ve got to get the Rwanda plan up and running. I will do whatever it takes to make that happen. People are sick of this merry-go-round. I want to end it. My patience is wearing thin.’

Sunak’s Firm Commitment

The Prime Minister has vowed to introduce emergency legislation to address the small boats crisis. He challenges opponents like Sir Keir Starmer and the Lords, planning to affirm Rwanda as a safe destination for deported migrants.

Sunak remarked, ‘People just want the problem fixed. That’s what I’m here to do and this year we’ve already got the numbers down by a third. . . I want to get this thing done and I want to stop the boats,’ he concluded.