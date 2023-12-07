UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2005

By Eugenia • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 10:25

Senior man eating breakfast and doing crosswords at home.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Meet; 2 Team; 3 Meal; 4 Late; 5 Evil; 6 Lead; 7 Disc; 8 Calm; 9 Mare; 10 Erie; 11 Etna; 12 Alto; 13 Oboe; 14 Epee; 15 Ends; 16 Silo.
COLONEL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jonathan; 2 Khaki; 3 Salman Rushdie; 4 Chuck; 5 Tom Jones; 6 Paediatrics; 7 The Kennel Club; 8 Emperor penguin; 9 Frances Hodgson Burnett; 10 Revelation.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Isis; 8 Methodical; 9 Sergeant; 10 Echo; 12 Sweats; 14 Spools; 15 Eschew; 17 Banish; 18 Peer; 19 Informal; 21 Chinchilla; 22 Lore.
Down: 2 Sheer waste; 3 Smug; 4 Strays; 5 Booths; 6 Pipe down; 7 Alto; 11 Holds water; 13 Adherent; 16 Wright; 17 Befell; 18 Pace; 20 Real.

QUICK

Across: 5 Tube; 7 False teeth; 8 East; 10 Cosh; 12 Una; 13 Plenty; 16 Jerry; 18 Raw; 20 Tool; 21 Pink; 22 Law; 24 Octet; 25 Benign; 26 Cur; 27 Rash; 29 Visa; 33 Cornflakes; 34 Neat.
Down: 1 Cap; 2 Oslo; 3 Itch; 4 Yes; 5 The; 6 Bossy; 9 Quota; 10 Cajole; 11 Her; 13 Pylon; 14 Nape; 15 Twitch; 17 Elan; 19 Skirt; 23 Wig; 25 Brine; 27 Rift; 28 Slam; 30 Act; 31 Ark; 32 See.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Species, 5 Pocos, 8 Fires, 9 Looking, 10 Resultado, 12 Dye, 13 Gallop, 14 Import, 17 Rie, 18 Humanidad, 20 Antenna, 21 Gleam, 23 Shear, 24 Threads.
Down: 1 So far, 2 Ear, 3 Insulto, 4 Sillas, 5 Photo, 6 Childhood, 7 Suggest, 11 Silvestre, 13 Germans, 15 Manager, 16 Impact, 18 Honor, 19 Domes, 22 Esa.

NONAGRAM

bide, bike, bode, dike, doge, duke, gibe, oboe, biked, bodge, bogie, booed, budge, debug, dogie, geoid, gibed, guide, boogie, booked, bookie, budgie, goodie, boogied, GUIDEBOOK.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Eugenia

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading