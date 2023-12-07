Puzzle Solutions Edition 2005

By Eugenia • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 10:25

WORD SPIRAL

1 Meet; 2 Team; 3 Meal; 4 Late; 5 Evil; 6 Lead; 7 Disc; 8 Calm; 9 Mare; 10 Erie; 11 Etna; 12 Alto; 13 Oboe; 14 Epee; 15 Ends; 16 Silo.

COLONEL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Jonathan; 2 Khaki; 3 Salman Rushdie; 4 Chuck; 5 Tom Jones; 6 Paediatrics; 7 The Kennel Club; 8 Emperor penguin; 9 Frances Hodgson Burnett; 10 Revelation.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Isis; 8 Methodical; 9 Sergeant; 10 Echo; 12 Sweats; 14 Spools; 15 Eschew; 17 Banish; 18 Peer; 19 Informal; 21 Chinchilla; 22 Lore.

Down: 2 Sheer waste; 3 Smug; 4 Strays; 5 Booths; 6 Pipe down; 7 Alto; 11 Holds water; 13 Adherent; 16 Wright; 17 Befell; 18 Pace; 20 Real.

QUICK

Across: 5 Tube; 7 False teeth; 8 East; 10 Cosh; 12 Una; 13 Plenty; 16 Jerry; 18 Raw; 20 Tool; 21 Pink; 22 Law; 24 Octet; 25 Benign; 26 Cur; 27 Rash; 29 Visa; 33 Cornflakes; 34 Neat.

Down: 1 Cap; 2 Oslo; 3 Itch; 4 Yes; 5 The; 6 Bossy; 9 Quota; 10 Cajole; 11 Her; 13 Pylon; 14 Nape; 15 Twitch; 17 Elan; 19 Skirt; 23 Wig; 25 Brine; 27 Rift; 28 Slam; 30 Act; 31 Ark; 32 See.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Species, 5 Pocos, 8 Fires, 9 Looking, 10 Resultado, 12 Dye, 13 Gallop, 14 Import, 17 Rie, 18 Humanidad, 20 Antenna, 21 Gleam, 23 Shear, 24 Threads.

Down: 1 So far, 2 Ear, 3 Insulto, 4 Sillas, 5 Photo, 6 Childhood, 7 Suggest, 11 Silvestre, 13 Germans, 15 Manager, 16 Impact, 18 Honor, 19 Domes, 22 Esa.

NONAGRAM

bide, bike, bode, dike, doge, duke, gibe, oboe, biked, bodge, bogie, booed, budge, debug, dogie, geoid, gibed, guide, boogie, booked, bookie, budgie, goodie, boogied, GUIDEBOOK.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE