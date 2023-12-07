Seychelles Declares State Of Emergency 

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 13:09

Stock image of Island beach in the Seychelles. Credit; Jenny Sturm/Shutterstock.com

AN official statement from the Seychelle Islands today declared a state of emergency after an incident occurred yesterday evening.

The Seychelles were plunged into chaos following torrential rainfall and an explosion at an ammunition warehouse. On Thursday, December 7, President Wavel Ramkalawan announced a state of emergency as the catastrophic events unfolded, affecting the industrial areas and nearby regions on Mahe, the principal island, writes Aljazeera.

Emergency Measures Enacted

The detonation, coupled with torrential downpours, led to the tragic loss of three lives. The President’s office issued a statement urging a moment of silence for the casualties. Citizens were advised to stay indoors, with educational institutions shut down and movement restrictions imposed except for essential workers and travellers.

The UK Government advised British citizens: ‘If you are in Seychelles on the island of Mahe, you are advised to refrain from leaving your accommodation until further notice.’

Television broadcasts in the nation depicted scenes of destruction, with roads submerged in thick mud, debris scattered, and trees uprooted.

Despite the devastation, the government’s announcement on Twitter/X read: ‘To all our visitors currently in the Seychelles, we kindly ask for your cooperation and understanding whilst the authorities handle the situation.

‘The Seychelles international Airport is still operational and ferry services between islands are operating for visitors.’

Seychelles: A Vulnerable Island Nation

The Seychelles, an archipelago comprising 115 islands, holds the title of Africa’s least populous nation with a population of around 100,000. Positioned off Africa’s eastern coast, it is a key tourist hub.

The recent floods are a continuation of a string of climatic adversities experienced in the region this year, including floods, landslides, and droughts that have afflicted countries like Kenya, Mauritius, Madagascar, Somalia, and Tanzania.

These incidents underscore the increasing vulnerability of island nations like Seychelles to climatic fluctuations and raise critical questions about our preparedness for such events.