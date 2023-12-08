New single by Songbird from the South

By John Smith • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 12:31

Surianne with Chuck McClelland Credit: Surianne Dalmedo

Long time friend of Euro Weekly News Surianne is a singer songwriter who lived in the UK, San Pedro Alcantara and is now back in Gibraltar where she was born.

She has been involved with the music scene for many years and was recently invited to appear in the UK at a major festival, ‘The Eyes Have It.’

Surianne plays regular gigs Gibraltar and Spain and has a new single Crazy digitally released on Monday December 18 which is available to buy/stream/download from a selection of online music platforms and apps such as Apple Music, Spotify, VEVO, Beatport and Amazon Music.

Written and composed by Surianne and Louis Chipolina and recorded by sound engineer Dani Fa (Anywhere Recording), Crazy features local musicians Louis Chipolina (Bass), Albert Gonzalez (Drums), Nigel Canepa (Guitar), Chris Johnson (Keys), Dani ‘Perro’ Percussionist (Percussion) and Chuck McClelland (Sax).

Surianne says that this is “a happy, uplifting and easy listening pop song, with an infectious melody and a relaxing jazz feel that will make you feel good.

“The song encourages us to face life’s challenges with a positive outlook. Reminds us that the better days are still to come and that hope must not be lost. Inspires us to keep on smiling no matter what. “

Watch out too for the official music video on popular music platforms and apps such as VEVO and YouTube from December 18.

Filmed and produced by Fábio Barralé, the content of the video perfectly matches the feel good vibe of the song and wonderfully portrays the message behind Crazy in a most natural and realistic way.

If you would like to grab a taste of what Crazy sounds and looks like, Surianne has teased a snippet of the new, unreleased song on her social media and website www.surianne.com.

The artist also reveals that her next music single My Angel will be released in the New Year.