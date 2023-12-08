Pedro Sanchez Backs Gaza Ceasefire

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 17:45

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez. Credit: Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon/Facebook.com

In a recent development, Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government of Spain, has aligned himself with the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for action in Gaza.

On Thursday, December 7, Sanchez voiced his support for the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who invoked Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, writes Onda Cero.

This appeal is a crucial step towards addressing the escalating crisis in Gaza. The conversation between Sanchez and Guterres, as detailed in a statement from the Presidency, marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.

Yesterday, Sanchez posted on Twitter: ‘I just spoke with the secretary general of UN, Antonio Guterres, to convey my full support for the invocation of article 99 of the United Nations Charter.

‘We condemn Hamas‘ terrorism and, with the same force, we demand that International Humanitarian Law be respected. The international community cannot remain passive in the face of the unbearable suffering of the civilian population in Gaza. The Security Council must act and demand a humanitarian ceasefire.

‘It is necessary to provide a serious and credible perspective of peace through a political process based on the materialization of the two-state solution,’ he concluded.

Urgent Call For Action

The Spanish leader’s stance was clear as he addressed the urgent need for the United Nations Security Council to intervene. ‘The Security Council must act and demand a humanitarian ceasefire,’ Sanchez insisted. This declaration of support for Guterres’s approach underscores Spain’s commitment to global peace and stability.

In his dialogue with the UN Secretary-General, Sanchez emphasised his agreement with the recent letter Guterres sent, which leveraged the authority of Article 99. This article empowers the Secretary-General to bring any matter to the Security Council’s attention if it threatens international peace and security.

Solidarity With Gaza’s Civilians

Echoing the urgency of the situation, Sanchez shared his deep concern for the civilians in Gaza. ‘I share the feeling of alarm at the suffering of the civilian population,’ he told Guterres. His call for an ‘immediate lasting humanitarian ceasefire’ reflects a profound desire to end hostilities and alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

Sanchez’s advocacy for a resolution during the UN meeting scheduled for December 8, highlights the critical nature of the situation. His actions demonstrate a strong alignment with the UN’s efforts to mitigate the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

This proactive stance by Spain’s leader, in conjunction with UN efforts, offers a glimmer of hope for a resolution in Gaza. With the world’s eyes on the UN Security Council, the call for a ceasefire resonates as a plea for humanity and peace.