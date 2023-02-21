Date and time scheduled for UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream incident

It is expected that a draft Russian resolution on an international investigation into gas pipeline explosions could be put to a vote by the Council, as reported by tass.ru.

Following discussions over the schedule throughout Monday, the meeting was eventually scheduled for 3pm local time. The discussion of the time of the meeting was connected with the plan of events at the UN this week, dedicated to the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Russia originally proposed holding a meeting of the UN Security Council on gas pipelines on February 22 at 3pm. However, that was the time at which the special session of the General Assembly on Ukraine resumed its work at the UN. As a result, some countries asked to reschedule the meeting for another time.

The draft Russian resolution calls on Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, to set up an independent international commission of lawyers to investigate the Nord Stream incident. Earlier, China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, spoke out in support of the resolution.

