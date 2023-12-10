By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 9:38

Candlelight Christmas Photo: Facebook / Candlelight Concerts

Christmas classics at the Carmen Thyssen Museum by Candlelight, concerts which bring the magic of a live musical and multi-sensory experience to incredible venues in Malaga.

Thousands of candles will illuminate the Carmen Thyssen Museum, creating a serene atmosphere that will enhance your listening experience.

Two concerts are being held at the museum, on Saturday, December 23 and Friday, December 29 with a Candlelight Christmas Programme by the Melissando String Quartet, featuring:

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

The Drummer

Carol of the Bells

Silent Night

Sleigh Ride

Jingle Bell Rock

Merry Christmas

O Come, All Ye Faithful

Hark, to the Herald Angels Sing

Angels We Have Heard on High

The First Nowell

What Child This?

Oh Christmas Tree

Deck the Halls

Joy to the World

Jingle Bells

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Tickets are from €24 from feverup.com with performances at 8.30pm on December 23 and 10.15pm on December 29.