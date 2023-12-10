By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 9:38
Candlelight Christmas
Photo: Facebook / Candlelight Concerts
Christmas classics at the Carmen Thyssen Museum by Candlelight, concerts which bring the magic of a live musical and multi-sensory experience to incredible venues in Malaga.
Thousands of candles will illuminate the Carmen Thyssen Museum, creating a serene atmosphere that will enhance your listening experience.
Two concerts are being held at the museum, on Saturday, December 23 and Friday, December 29 with a Candlelight Christmas Programme by the Melissando String Quartet, featuring:
Tickets are from €24 from feverup.com with performances at 8.30pm on December 23 and 10.15pm on December 29.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.