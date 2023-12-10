UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
Trending:

Candlelight Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 9:38

Candlelight Christmas Photo: Facebook / Candlelight Concerts

Christmas classics at the Carmen Thyssen Museum by Candlelight, concerts which bring the magic of a live musical and multi-sensory experience to incredible venues in Malaga.

Thousands of candles will illuminate the Carmen Thyssen Museum, creating a serene atmosphere that will enhance your listening experience.

Two concerts are being held at the museum, on Saturday, December 23 and Friday, December 29 with a Candlelight Christmas Programme by the Melissando String Quartet, featuring:

  • Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
  • Santa Claus is Coming to Town
  • The Drummer
  • Carol of the Bells
  • Silent Night
  • Sleigh Ride
  • Jingle Bell Rock
  • Merry Christmas
  • O Come, All Ye Faithful
  • Hark, to the Herald Angels Sing
  • Angels We Have Heard on High
  • The First Nowell
  • What Child This?
  • Oh Christmas Tree
  • Deck the Halls
  • Joy to the World
  • Jingle Bells
  • We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Tickets are from €24 from feverup.com with performances at 8.30pm on December 23 and 10.15pm on December 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading