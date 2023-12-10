By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 8:24
Reviving the Romance of Rail Travel: Nightjet's Grand Return from Berlin to Paris. Image: Nightjet.
The inaugural night train journey from Berlin to Paris is set to commence on December 11.
This marks the end of a nine-year hiatus and addresses a significant gap in Europe’s overnight rail schedule.
Passengers travelling between Brussels and Paris to Berlin and Vienna will now occupy distinct carriages on the same train, reorganising in Mannheim before proceeding to their respective destinations.
This collaborative service, established three years ago through cooperation between Austrian, French, and German rail companies, is primarily driven by ÖBB, which is a key force behind its revival.
Cat Jones, the visionary behind Byway, a holiday company championing flight-free travel with an emphasis on savouring the travel experience, remarked, “It’s created an enormous buzz, having such critical routes and key connection points that make it so quick and easy to go to sleep in Paris and wake up in Berlin.”
“In addition, if you’re planning a family trip, you can now more easily expand it to other places and have a rich and enjoyable multistop overland journey.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
