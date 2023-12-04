Krispy Kreme: A Symbol of Culinary Evolution in the Heart of Paris

By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 16:34

Image: Settawat Udom / Shutterstock.com

In the heart of Paris’s Les Halles neighbourhood, oversized doughnuts and witty slogans like “Macaron, démission!” (“Macaron, resign”) are set to welcome a highly symbolic addition to the culinary landscape.

On December 6, American chain Krispy Kreme is set to unveil its first outlet, a 550-square-metre “doughnut temple” strategically placed in the bustling Les Halles, a vibrant hub for workers, students, and tourists alike.

Alexandre Maizoué, the General Director of the French subsidiary, envisions this new venture as a delectable addition to Les Halles, joining the ranks of major American fast-food brands such as McDonald’s, Burger King, and KFC.

For locals, these establishments are not just places to “fill up on burgers,” but sociable spaces where people gather, reflecting the evolving lifestyles and urban dynamics observed by experts like Luc Gwiazdzinski, a geographer and urban environment specialist at Toulouse’s Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture.

Fast food has become ingrained in French culture since the inauguration of the first McDonald’s in 1972, marking a shift attributed by sociologist Eric Birlouez to the fast-paced nature of modern life. “Because we’re always in a hurry and no longer go home for lunch,” he notes.

However, the culinary scene has expanded beyond traditional fast food, offering a diverse array of options such as poke bowls, pizzas, tacos, and onigiris, a reflection of changing consumer preferences that have shaped the evolving gastronomic landscape.

As Krispy Kreme sweetens the Les Halles experience, its arrival serves as more than just a doughnut shop opening; it’s a symbol of the dynamic and ever-changing tastes that continue to shape the culinary soul of Paris.