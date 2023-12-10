UNESCO recognises Mallorcan cultural heritage

By John Smith • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 12:59

Glass blowing is an art in itself Credit: Balearic Government

The history of glass blowing in Mallorca goes back to the time of the Phoenicians, who, when they settled on the coast in the second century BC set up glass furnaces.

Having seen the superb results of the production of top art pieces in glass in Venice, in the 18th Century, many of the secrets were imported to Mallorca which became an important supplier to the world market.

Intangible Cultural Heritage

Representatives of Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic, Finland, France and Hungary submitted applications to the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which was being held in Kasane in Botswana.

They claimed that their countries have special “Knowledge, crafts and techniques of artisanal glass production” and this has now been accepted by UNESCO with Mallorca being one of the areas recognised.

Traditional craft glass production involves shaping and decorating hot and cold glass to produce objects

The factory in Can Gordiola d’Algaida in Mallorca is one of just two in all of Spain that maintains this artisanal way of working glass and the Gordiola family, has been involved in this process from generation to generation, using traditional designs and methods.