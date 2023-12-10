UNESCO recognises Mallorcan cultural heritage

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 12:59
Glass blowing is an art in itself
Credit: Balearic Government
The history of glass blowing in Mallorca goes back to the time of the Phoenicians, who, when they settled on the coast in the second century BC set up glass furnaces.
Having seen the superb results of the production of top art pieces in glass in Venice, in the 18th Century, many of the secrets were imported to Mallorca which became an important supplier to the world market.
Representatives of Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic, Finland, France and Hungary submitted applications to the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which was being held in Kasane in Botswana.
They claimed that their countries have special “Knowledge, crafts and techniques of artisanal glass production” and this has now been accepted by UNESCO with Mallorca being one of the areas recognised.
Traditional craft glass production involves shaping and decorating hot and cold glass to produce objects
The factory in Can Gordiola d’Algaida in Mallorca is one of just two in all of Spain that maintains this artisanal way of working glass and the Gordiola family, has been involved in this process from generation to generation, using traditional designs and methods.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.