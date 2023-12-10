Where Will the Women Play in 2027?

By Linda Hall • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 9:45

AUGUST 2023: Spain’s National Team won Women’s World Cup Photo credit: CC/Storm Machine

THE deadline for submitting bids to FIFA to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027 expired on December 8.

Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium have presented a joint bid which they confirmed on deadline day.

“Extensive and detailed consultations between the three federations dates back to 2020,” the Netherlands’ KNVB federation said on December 8.

“This has led to agreement in the belief that our three countries are well-placed to stage a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 of unparalleled quality and impact,” the KNVB said.

The US and Mexico have also put in a joint bid, while Brazil hopes to host the championship alone. South Africa pulled out of the running in October.

The US has already hosted the 1999 and 2003 women’s World Cups, and, together with Canada and Mexico, will host its second men’s World Cup in 2026.

The US has not named the stadiums where the women’s matches would be played although Mexico’s submission to FIFA revealed that it intended to take advantage of those used for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the US pointed out in its bid that the USSF soccer association would be able to bring the 2027 matches to the largest-ever audience in the history of women’s football.

It was confident of a sellout for its huge stadiums, many of which can seat 65,000 the USSF announced.

“This is a pivotal time for women’s soccer,” said USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone.

The FIFA Congress will hold a vote to decide the host country in May next year, following a prior inspection of the suggested sites in February 2024.