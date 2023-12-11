From ADHD Confessions to Jungle Victory: I’m A Celebrity 2023

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 11 Dec 2023 • 10:20
From Reality TV Star to Jungle Royalty
Image: Instagram/ samthompsonuk
THE nation has a new King of the Jungle! In an epic showdown of grit, charm, and perhaps a touch of bug-induced insanity, the spotlight of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2023 shone upon none other than Made In Chelsea heartthrob, Sam Thompson. Defeating Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage and retired boxer Tony Bellew in a testosterone-charged final, Thompson emerged victorious.
As confetti rained down upon his jungle-tousled hair, Thompson, barely able to contain his astonishment, gushed to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, ‘I didn’t even think I was going to be invited on this show, let alone win it. I don’t know what to say.’ Ah, the humble winner, truly a man of the people.
Amidst the cheers and applause, the absence of Thompson’s girlfriend, Strictly and Love Island star Zara McDermott, at his crowning moment didn’t escape notice. Instead, he found celebrated with his buddy, TOWIE star Pete Wicks. We can almost hear the collective ‘awws’ and the hushed gossip about Zara’s whereabouts.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)
A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)
Thompson’s jungle escapades weren’t all about conquering creepy crawlies and facing trials; he also shed light on his struggles with ADHD. In a rare, sober moment by the creek, he opened up about his diagnosis, talking about the challenges he faced. ‘If I’d known as a kid, not much would have changed, but how you feel about yourself probably changes,’ he confessed, providing a glimpse into the unseen battles of the reality TV star.
His revelation struck a chord with many, highlighting the importance of understanding and accepting oneself. It was a moment of vulnerability amidst the chaos of Bushtucker Trials and celebrity gossip.
Let’s not forget Thompson’s rise to fame on ‘Made in Chelsea’ and his forays into reality TV with appearances on ‘The Celebrity Circle’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating.’ Oh, and did we mention he hosts a podcast titled ‘Staying Relevant’? Well, he certainly stayed relevant by being crowned the King of the Jungle!
As the jungle chapter closes and some viewers eagerly anticipate the return to their regularly scheduled programming, there’s an unspoken relief in the air. Normal TV viewing shall commence once more, but let’s face it – the jungle always leaves us yearning for more outrageous antics. Until the jungle drums beckon us again, let the Jamie Oliver festive food preparation and Christmas specials begin!
For More Celebrity news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.