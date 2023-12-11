From ADHD Confessions to Jungle Victory: I’m A Celebrity 2023

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 11 Dec 2023 • 10:20

From Reality TV Star to Jungle Royalty Image: Instagram/ samthompsonuk

THE nation has a new King of the Jungle! In an epic showdown of grit, charm, and perhaps a touch of bug-induced insanity, the spotlight of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2023 shone upon none other than Made In Chelsea heartthrob, Sam Thompson. Defeating Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage and retired boxer Tony Bellew in a testosterone-charged final, Thompson emerged victorious.

Sam Thompson’s Unprecedented Win

As confetti rained down upon his jungle-tousled hair, Thompson, barely able to contain his astonishment, gushed to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, ‘I didn’t even think I was going to be invited on this show, let alone win it. I don’t know what to say.’ Ah, the humble winner, truly a man of the people.

Amidst the cheers and applause, the absence of Thompson’s girlfriend, Strictly and Love Island star Zara McDermott, at his crowning moment didn’t escape notice. Instead, he found celebrated with his buddy, TOWIE star Pete Wicks. We can almost hear the collective ‘awws’ and the hushed gossip about Zara’s whereabouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)





Thompson’s Candid Revelation About ADHD

Thompson’s jungle escapades weren’t all about conquering creepy crawlies and facing trials; he also shed light on his struggles with ADHD. In a rare, sober moment by the creek, he opened up about his diagnosis, talking about the challenges he faced. ‘If I’d known as a kid, not much would have changed, but how you feel about yourself probably changes,’ he confessed, providing a glimpse into the unseen battles of the reality TV star.

His revelation struck a chord with many, highlighting the importance of understanding and accepting oneself. It was a moment of vulnerability amidst the chaos of Bushtucker Trials and celebrity gossip.

A Look Back at Thompson’s Reality TV Career

Let’s not forget Thompson’s rise to fame on ‘Made in Chelsea’ and his forays into reality TV with appearances on ‘The Celebrity Circle’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating.’ Oh, and did we mention he hosts a podcast titled ‘Staying Relevant’? Well, he certainly stayed relevant by being crowned the King of the Jungle!

As the jungle chapter closes and some viewers eagerly anticipate the return to their regularly scheduled programming, there’s an unspoken relief in the air. Normal TV viewing shall commence once more, but let’s face it – the jungle always leaves us yearning for more outrageous antics. Until the jungle drums beckon us again, let the Jamie Oliver festive food preparation and Christmas specials begin!

For More Celebrity news click here