From Norway with Love: Netflix’s ‘Christmas As Usual’

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 18:21

Two cultures, one heartwarming tale Images: Instagram / christmasasusualnetflix

GET ready to cozy up this holiday season because Netflix’s latest Christmas film, ‘Christmas As Usual,’ is here to sprinkle some multicultural magic into your festive binge-watch list! Released on December 6, this heartwarming rom-com is a delightful blend of Norwegian traditions and Indian flair.

Cultural Collision: ‘Christmas As Usual’ Unwraps Multicultural Festivities!

Meet Thea, a spirited Norwegian girl, and her boyfriend, Jashan, hailing from the vibrant cultural landscape of India. Their plan? A festive trip to Norway to celebrate Christmas with Thea’s family. But hold onto your jingle bells – this isn’t your average meet-the-family flick.

Directed by Petter Holmsen, inspired by his sister’s true love story with her Indian husband, the film captures the essence of a multicultural Christmas tale. As Thea’s family gets acquainted with Jashan, hilariously awkward encounters ensue. The movie spices up the holiday cheer by diving into the clash of cultures. From navigating Norwegian customs to hilarious mishaps during dinner, like the infamous pork (fat!) incident and Jashan’s tipsy slip of the tongue, the film keeps you on the edge of your seat (or sofa).

A Merry Mix-Up: ‘Christmas As Usual’ Blends English and Norwegian Charm!

Unlike traditional Christmas romances, ‘Christmas As Usual’ skips the clichés. Instead, it unravels the complexities of family dynamics and cultural differences, adding depth to the storyline. While subtle hints of discrimination surface, they serve to underline the cultural contrasts, rather than overshadowing the festive spirit. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions, with each scene painting a vivid picture of two worlds colliding and eventually merging, all set against the stunning backdrop of snowy Norway during the most wonderful time of the year.

Norwegian Nostalgia, Indian Flair: ‘Christmas As Usual’ on Netflix

So, grab your popcorn, sprinkle some extra cinnamon on your cocoa, and get ready to snuggle up for a heartwarming and laughter-filled Christmas adventure that’s anything but ordinary! Get ready for a bilingual treat that blends English and Norwegian in the heartwarming tale of ‘Christmas As Usual’!

