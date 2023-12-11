Was The ‘Celebrity Jungle’ Just A Cynical Attempt To Relaunch Nigel Farage?

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 10:24

Image of Nigel Farage. Credit: Nigel_Farage/Instagram.com

Who would have thought Nigel Farage would reach the finale of ‘I’m A Celeb’? Is this his stepping stone back into the political arena?

In a remarkable twist, Brexit architect Nigel Farage, is allegedly on the verge of announcing a major political comeback.

The revelation comes just hours after his surprisingly successful journey to the final stage of ‘I’m A Celebrity,’ in which he clinched third place.

But after scoring votes from ‘Celebrity’ viewers it appears Farage is hoping to win yet more on the political stage. According to MailOnline, Farage’s plans will be unveiled in an upcoming interview, after his jungle escapade.

Political Revival After Reality TV

Farage’s stint on the popular ITV show has given him a unique platform to re-enter politics. Not shying away from his ambitions, he has not dismissed the possibility of eyeing the Prime Minister’s position.

‘The coming months are going to be huge for Nigel, he wants a way back into politics and he is going to tell his fans of this in the coming days,’ revealed one of his associates.

Farage’s television appearance, according to Team Farage, has successfully reached a vast new audience. Key to their strategy was to communicate a narrative of combating the establishment, a message Farage is keen to amplify.

Controversy And Strategy

Amidst his show journey, controversy wasn’t far behind. Claims of ITV’s ‘left-wing bias’ surfaced, alleging this as the reason behind Farage’s limited screen time.

Moreover, a contentious incident involving Farage showering naked triggered a legal response from his team, accusing ITV of breaching an ‘indecency’ clause. However, ITV countered, denying such a clause’s existence.

Simultaneously, a vigorous social media campaign was launched by Farage’s team, utilising platforms like TikTok and X. This strategy was seemingly effective, drawing a younger demographic’s attention, with many TikTok users endorsing Farage with comments like ‘Vote Nigel’.

Public Reaction

On leaving the jungle, Nigel was asked for a few words which were posted on his Twitter/X page: ‘Twenty-three night’s in the jungle, back to civilisation. Have a guess on Twitter what the first thing I’m going to do is,’ he teased.

‘Have a pint,’ was a common response, acknowledging Nigel’s fondness for beer, but the overwhelming answers took a political slant as another posted ‘Start a new party and run for PM.’

One posted their congratulations on doing so well in the celebrity show posting: ‘Good job Nigel, and now please help us out with the Tories,’ fuelling rumours of a link-up with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile another summed up his time on the reality show and hinted a possible shift in the public’s opinions: ‘He did and lost ,but I think now he’d gain more votes , he’s come across as what u see is what u get , dignified ,determined, open minded, direct and well meaning ,people would be lucky to have him as an MP.’

However the memory of Brexit and its fallout together with his previous attempts were still fresh in the minds of many: ‘He lost to a man in a dolphin suit, it ain’t ever happening, he’s a loser.’

‘A third party and an eight attempt to be elected as an MP…?’ wrote another. One person humorously added: ‘He’s had more parties than Tupperware.’

Recognising Generation Z (typically defined as those born from the mid-to-late 1990s through the early 2010s) as a potential voter base, Farage’s team directed efforts to appeal to this younger audience.

The former UKIP leader’s success on social media platforms, particularly with the younger crowd, hints at a strategic shift in Farage’s approach to his political ambitions.