Rumours Of Nigel Farage In £1 Million ‘I’m a Celebrity’ Deal

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 13:06

LOVE him or hate him, European Union sceptic Nigel Farage is allegedly in advanced talks with ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity. . . Get Me Out Of Here.’

Recently, Nigel Farage, the controcersial political figure, has been tipped as joining the cast for the upcoming season of the jungle reality show set in Australia, according to The Argus.

Recent ITV Teasers

ITV has been teasing fans with short video snippets, providing glimpses into the forthcoming episodes of ‘I’m A Celebrity‘. The latest teaser, aired on X (previously known as Twitter), features hosts Ant and Dec setting up ‘The Jungle Retreat’, accompanied by the caption: ‘The full celebrity treatment… like no other.’

Typically the footage depicts ‘food’ being prepared such as an eye presented on a plate in Michelin-star haute cuisine style. Meanwhile, the voice-over temptingly announces: ‘Come away with us. Far, far away. the jungle retreat is waiting for you.’ A bowlful of creep-crawlies is emptied out into a bathtub: ‘We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment.

Farage’s Change Of Heart?

There’s been chatter about several celebrities being considered for the show, and Farage’s name has consistently been on the list. The former leader of the Brexit Party and UKIP had received invitations in the past to participate in the show but declined them each time.

Previously, Farage stated, ‘I have been approached several times by I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! and I’ve always ruled it out. I’ve never thought it would be a good thing to do.

‘I thought it’s all rather humiliating, frankly. But I suppose you can never ever say never.’

Recent reports from British media have suggested that Farage might have reconsidered, as he’s said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with ITV regarding his participation in the 2023 edition.

Lucrative Deal

The prospective deal is rumoured to be orchestrated by The Visionary Talent Agency, which represents Georgia Toffolo, the 2017 ‘I’m A Celebrity’ champion. This arrangement could potentially be worth up to a staggering £1 million for Farage.

The former UKIP leader was recently in the news after he reported his UK Bank account had been closed, a scandal which resulted in the resignation of Nat West CEO Alison Rose.

Reportedly an insider from the television revealed that, ‘Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list. . . for years.’

‘They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing. Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions.’

Other Political Entrants

Farage isn’t the sole politician speculated to join the show. Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is also believed to be venturing into the jungle. Both would be joining a list of politicians who’ve previously graced the show, such as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Stanley, father of Boris Johnson.’