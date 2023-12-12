A Lucky Resident from Murcia Wins the EuroMillions!

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 15:41
Casillas local strikes it rich in EuroMillions
Image: Shutterstock/Ascannio
AN incredible stroke of luck has struck a resident from the small town of Casillas in Murcia. This fortunate local, who purchased their ticket at the store on Calle Del Pino Bajo A, is now celebrating a substantial win of €1.5 million in the EuroMillions draw.
Although the EuroMillions jackpot stood at a whopping €240 million, our Casillas resident missed it by just one star. However, they still clinched an impressive prize of €1,584,039.19 as the sole winner in Spain with five matching numbers plus one star.
Additionally, two other tickets in Spain scored third-tier prizes (five correct numbers) in Palmanova (Balearic Islands) and Moaña (Pontevedra), netting approximately €25,000 each. The luckiest million euros found its way to Asturias.
Luck favoured several across Europe, yet it’s undoubtedly our Casillas neighbour who is now celebrating an incredible windfall just before Christmas!
For more Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.