A Lucky Resident from Murcia Wins the EuroMillions!

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 15:41

Casillas local strikes it rich in EuroMillions Image: Shutterstock/Ascannio

AN incredible stroke of luck has struck a resident from the small town of Casillas in Murcia. This fortunate local, who purchased their ticket at the store on Calle Del Pino Bajo A, is now celebrating a substantial win of €1.5 million in the EuroMillions draw.

Fortune Smiles on Casillas Neighbor with €1.5 Million Win

Although the EuroMillions jackpot stood at a whopping €240 million, our Casillas resident missed it by just one star. However, they still clinched an impressive prize of €1,584,039.19 as the sole winner in Spain with five matching numbers plus one star.

Additionally, two other tickets in Spain scored third-tier prizes (five correct numbers) in Palmanova (Balearic Islands) and Moaña (Pontevedra), netting approximately €25,000 each. The luckiest million euros found its way to Asturias.

Luck favoured several across Europe, yet it’s undoubtedly our Casillas neighbour who is now celebrating an incredible windfall just before Christmas!

