A Musical prodigy

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 19:21

Marcos Gayo-Lehner Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

THE Casa de la Cultura in Fuengirola is hosting a classical music concert this Friday, December 15 with free admission. It will be held at 8pm and features Marco Gayo-Lehner (violin), Daniela Lehner (Mezzo Soprano) and Jose Gayo (piano).

“On December 15 we will have the opportunity to listen to and enjoy the violin of Marcos Gayo. It will be a fantastic opportunity to experience the sensation of seeing a young man, a small musical prodigy, who may in the future be a great violinist of classical music. We are talking about Marcos Gayo-Lehner, aged just 9, who started playing the violin and piano when he was only 5 and we will be able to enjoy his musical interpretations of works by Bach, Kreisler, Monti this coming Friday at the Casa de la Cultura“, said Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero.