Experience the Heartwarming Traditions of a Danish Christmas

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 17:47

: Discover the warmth and charm of Danish Christmas traditions Image: Shutterstock/ Sven Hansche

EMBRACE the enchanting Danish Christmas traditions to infuse your holidays with a cozy touch of ‘hygge’ (coziness/comfort). Christmas in Denmark is a magical time, celebrating family, joy, and generosity, much like festivities across the globe. Danish people share many customs with their Scandinavian neighbours, adding to the richness of their heritage.

Similar to Sweden, Denmark’s Christmas festivities peak on Christmas Eve. Families gather for a sumptuous feast and gift-giving, followed by dancing reminiscent of New Year’s Eve celebrations in the US and UK.

Celebrating Danish Christmas

In Denmark, they combat the long winter nights and cold weather with a month-long celebration leading up to Christmas. Advent calendars mark the countdown, while ‘gløgg,’ a spiced wine, warms spirits.

Christmas Eve is the pinnacle, commencing with church services. Families gather for a lavish dinner, shutting down most offices and stores from December 24 to 26, allowing everyone to unwind.

Candlelit Countdowns and Festive Markets

Advent candles play a pivotal role, symbolising the countdown to Christmas. Families burn these candles daily, with some offering advent calendars for children, and giving gifts each day.

Christmas markets adorn Copenhagen’s squares, offering handmade gifts and delectable holiday snacks. Tivoli Gardens, a breathtaking destination, epitomises the Christmas wonderland with its charm and warmth.

Setting the Perfect Table and Danish Santa

Setting the Christmas table is an art, adorned with tablecloths, candles, and paper star lanterns, illuminating the festive spirit. Julemanden, Denmark’s Santa Claus, aided by mischievous elves (‘Nisse’), delivers gifts on Christmas Eve.

Unique Traditions and Delicacies

Danish traditions can include St. Lucia celebrations on December 13. The Christmas tree takes centre stage in Denmark and part of their festivities is a lively ‘walk around the Christmas tree’ before gift-giving.

Delight in ‘gløgg,’ rice pudding (‘Risalamande’), or an ‘aebleskiver’ breakfast for a truly Danish experience.

To top off the Danish Christmas festivities try a Tuborg Julebrygg a beer only available from the first Friday in November in Denmark for ten weeks.

What are your favourite Christmas traditions? Let us know below. God Jul!

For more European news click here