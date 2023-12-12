Tragic Fall Leads to Sierra Nevada Fatality

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 10:00

Unforeseen Tragedy: Reflecting on the Harrowing Accident

A 52-year-old mountaineer from Málaga tragically lost his life over the weekend after a fall from approximately 70 meters on an icy slope in the Granada municipality of Dílar.

Emergency Response

According to Emergencias 112, the incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 10 when the emergency centre received a call reporting the fall of a climber from a significant height at Tajos de La Virgen, a challenging area in the Granada Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Authorities from the Guardia Civil mentioned that the accident took place when the victim, a 52-year-old man from Malaga, slipped down an icy slope of the peak, which stands at an altitude of 3,000 meters.

Complex Rescue

Upon learning about the accident, medical personnel and eight specialists from the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (Greim) rushed to the scene due to the intervention’s complexity. The agents confirmed the climber’s death upon reaching the location. Sources added that slope maintenance machinery from the Sierra Nevada resort was necessary for the body’s evacuation. Following this, a judicial protocol was activated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.