Sierra Nevada opens today for skiing

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 15:42

Sierra Nevada opens for skiing Photo: Sierra Nevada resort

On Tuesday, December, 5 the Sierra Nevada ski and mountain resort relaunches the 2023/24 winter season with the opening of the pistes around the Emile Allais chairlift and the Borreguiles and El Bosque nursery slopes.

Other areas also open to the public are: the snow activities area at the base of the Veleta chairlift, as well as the facilities of the Mirlo Blanco complex in Pradollano. The slopes open for skiing this week will be Beginners 1, 2, 5 and 7, although the resort services expect to continue to increase the skiing options as weather conditions permit.

Sierra Nevada provides one of the biggest and most attractive ski areas in southern Europe. The winter resort has 111.4 kilometres of skiable runs distributed in 133 pistes with the highest piste in Spain at 1,200m.

The Sierra Nevada resort is beginning the 23/24 winter season with the biggest investment in its history. The most significant in terms of impact on the ski area is the installation of 4 new lifts for this new season with the replacement of the old Al Ándalus gondola lift (which had 33 years in service), the installation of 2 new chairlifts between Loma de Dílar and El Río, and a new nursery slope at Borreguiles which marks the beginning of the remodelling of the beginners’ area.

In addition, this season sees the introduction of 4 new themed slopes to make the skiing day more fun for children and families with new figures and ski circuits added to the El Mar slope. Further down, in the beginners’ area, there will be a Kids Fun Trail, where the youngest skiers will be able to interact with forest and mountain animals and test their skills.

The renovation of the nerve centre of snow production in Sierra Nevada this summer has completed thetransformation of the system started 5 seasons ago with the replacement of almost all of the old snow cannons with the latest generation devices which are now more effective and efficient. Together with 4 new hybrid snow grooming machines, this makes the winter resort a world leader in the use of sustainable machines for snow maintenance.