Groundbreaking Business Hub to Transform Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 18:20

Charting a New Economic Frontier in Vélez-Málaga Image: Shutterstock/ Aquila chrysaetos

VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA is set to witness the emergence of a pioneering industrial and logistics hub spanning approximately 75,000 square metres alongside the A-7 highway. Led by property owners, and spearheaded by Salsa Inmobiliaria, the green light has been given to kickstart the development’s urbanisation, marked by a whopping investment of €13 million.

Strategic Location and Vision: The Future of Economic Growth

Dubbed the El Higueral of the Vélez-Málaga sector, this ambitious urban and business project will not only foster the region’s economic advancement but also enhance residents’ quality of life. Positioned at a prime location bordering the A-7 highway, facing the El Ingenio shopping centre, and a stone’s throw from Malaga city, this parcel of land spans 166,890 square meters, with 74,424 square meters designated as net plots and the remainder for roads, parking, amenities, and green spaces.

Impact on Employment and Regional Development

This development will significantly boost employment opportunities by establishing a pivotal business hub for supply chain management, manufacturing, and services catering to the Eastern Costa del Sol. The construction is due to begin soon and is planned to take 18 months.

Following the full occupancy of the Agroalimentary Park, this initiative aims to address the current shortage of productive land, catering to the escalating demand for quality facilities attractive to local enterprises and large-scale logistic and business setups.

