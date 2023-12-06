Costa del Sol airport among the best in the world

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Malaga airport
Malaga airport has entered the list of the 200 best airports in the world, according to AirHelp.
This ranking has been compiled since 2015 and evaluates the excellence of the services, punctuality, complaint processing and quality of its catering and shopping areas at airports.
The world’s top airport in AirHelp’s ranking is Muscat International Airport in Oman.
8 Spanish airports are present in AirHelp’s world ranking of the 200 best airports, with Bilbao airport as the best positioned, in 21st place, followed by Madrid-Barajas and Valencia, in 48th and 84th positions, respectively. Malaga-Costa del Sol airport joins this year’s prestigious list in 134th position, with an average score of 7.27.
Bilbao airport, 21st position in the world ranking is also top of all European airports. The top 3 are followed by Barcelona, Ibiza, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca airports. In 2022, Spain had seven airports among the 132 airports in the AirHelp Score.
Currently, the ranking has been extended to 194 international airports, including Malaga-Costa del Sol, which has entered the list of the best in the world for the first time.
