No show snow on Christmas Day

By John Smith • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 11:26

Santa enjoys the warm weather Credit: Ralph pixexid.com

If like Bing Crosby you are Dreaming of a White Christmas, Spain is really not the place to be this year.

For those of us who hail from the Northern parts of Europe it may come as some surprise that there are plenty of children in Southern Spain who have never seen a snow flake, let alone a field of snow except on TV and in pictures.

Christmas Day weather

A random review of the long term weather forecast around some of the most populous parts of Spain makes it clear that Christmas Day is going to be sunny almost everywhere and it’s not a question of whether it will be pleasant but rather how warm it will be.

Midday temperatures seem likely to be in the range of 11° to 19° and the following examples shows how the weather is going to be in a selection of Spanish cities or communities;

11° Madrid and Sierra Nevada

14° Bilbao

15° Almeria, Barcelona, Benidorm, Granada

16° Alicante, Mallorca, Nerja

17° Costa del Sol, Sevilla

19° Gran Canaria, Murcia

Ski resorts

There are 33 ski resorts in Spain, many in the Pyrenees and those are where you have the greatest chance of catching the white stuff, but as can be seen in the list above, Andalucia’s own ski resort in the Sierra Nevada expects to hit 11° on Christmas Day.

It’s not like surfing on Bondi Beach but this Christmas promises to be comfortable and dry which suits many people who would rather see snow on their Christmas cards than on the ground and can enjoy their Yuletide nibbles.