No show snow on Christmas Day

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 11:26
Santa enjoys the warm weather
Credit: Ralph pixexid.com
If like Bing Crosby you are Dreaming of a White Christmas, Spain is really not the place to be this year.
For those of us who hail from the Northern parts of Europe it may come as some surprise that there are plenty of children in Southern Spain who have never seen a snow flake, let alone a field of snow except on TV and in pictures.
A random review of the long term weather forecast around some of the most populous parts of Spain makes it clear that Christmas Day is going to be sunny almost everywhere and it’s not a question of whether it will be pleasant but rather how warm it will be.
Midday temperatures seem likely to be in the range of 11° to 19° and the following examples shows how the weather is going to be in a selection of Spanish cities or communities;
11° Madrid and Sierra Nevada
14° Bilbao
15° Almeria, Barcelona, Benidorm, Granada
16° Alicante, Mallorca, Nerja
17° Costa del Sol, Sevilla
19° Gran Canaria, Murcia
There are 33 ski resorts in Spain, many in the Pyrenees and those are where you have the greatest chance of catching the white stuff, but as can be seen in the list above, Andalucia’s own ski resort in the Sierra Nevada expects to hit 11° on Christmas Day.
It’s not like surfing on Bondi Beach but this Christmas promises to be comfortable and dry which suits many people who would rather see snow on their Christmas cards than on the ground and can enjoy their Yuletide nibbles.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
