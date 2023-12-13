Queen Forever will rock Palma

By John Smith • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 16:39

A perfect tribute to Queen Credit: Queen Forever/Fotografía Bronson

SPANISH tribute band Queen Forever are back on the road and are returning to the Palma Auditorium on Saturday December 16 with tickets costing €45 per person.

Are your ready to Rock?

This is the start of their new We Will Rock You tour which will see them preform across much of Spain for the next six months.

According to Peter Freestone (Freddie Mercury’s Personal Assistant from 1979 until the day he died): “ These guys have taken me back 40 years, musically they are incredible” and you can be sure that after so many years of honing their musical and Queen skills, the show will be a real tour de force.

So, if you have been starved of an evening of rock music, tickets to see Tolo Sanders (Freddie Mercury) Adrián Pujadas (Brian May), new member, Juanjo Amengual (John Deacon), Haritz Caperochipi (Roger Taylor) and Sebastián Raimundo (Spike Edney) may still be available for next Saturday’s show.