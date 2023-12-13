Replacing horses with horseless carriages

By John Smith •
Updated: 13 Dec 2023 • 15:14
A real horseless carriage
Credit: Alcudia Council
In what could be a first for Spain, and certainly a first for Mallorca, the Alcudia Council is calling for the phasing out of horse drawn carriages for tourists.
Progresso en Verde, the Mallorcan Animal Political Party has been pressing for this in Palma but it appears that the new Council is reluctant to agree to this step.
In Alcudia, however even the current buggy drivers have indicated that they would be happy to relinquish their carriages and prefer the concept of offering their services to visitors using electric vehicles.
This appears to be finding favour not only with those promoting animal rights but also with potential visitors who worry about the health of the horses especially when it is very hot.
Councillor Azahara Machado travelled to Valencia with representatives of the carriage drivers to view a potential supplier of genuine horseless carriages, created in traditional style but powered by batteries which can take up to four passengers and after modifications are made, they should be in service by th end of 2024.
As yet there is no news about the future of the horses once they are withdrawn from service but no doubt a close eye will be kept with regards to their well-being.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
