Replacing horses with horseless carriages

By John Smith • Updated: 13 Dec 2023 • 15:14

A real horseless carriage Credit: Alcudia Council

In what could be a first for Spain, and certainly a first for Mallorca, the Alcudia Council is calling for the phasing out of horse drawn carriages for tourists.

Progresso en Verde, the Mallorcan Animal Political Party has been pressing for this in Palma but it appears that the new Council is reluctant to agree to this step.

In Alcudia, however even the current buggy drivers have indicated that they would be happy to relinquish their carriages and prefer the concept of offering their services to visitors using electric vehicles.

This appears to be finding favour not only with those promoting animal rights but also with potential visitors who worry about the health of the horses especially when it is very hot.

Councillor Azahara Machado travelled to Valencia with representatives of the carriage drivers to view a potential supplier of genuine horseless carriages, created in traditional style but powered by batteries which can take up to four passengers and after modifications are made, they should be in service by th end of 2024.

As yet there is no news about the future of the horses once they are withdrawn from service but no doubt a close eye will be kept with regards to their well-being.