Found: British Boy Who Vanished In Spain Six Years Ago

Hopes are high that a British teenager who has been discovered in France could be the missing boy who disappeared in 2017 when he was just 11 years old.
Could a recent discovery in Haute-Garonne, France, unravel a six-year-old mystery? On Wednesday, December 13, a 17-year-old English teenager was discovered in Revel, a town in southern France, sparking speculation about his identity, according to La Depeche.
The incident traces back to September 2017 when Alex Batty, from Oldham who was aged 11 at the time, mysteriously vanished.
He was last seen travelling on a pre-arranged holiday with his mother and grandfather, despite court orders prohibiting any contact between them.
Their journey included a visit to the Benahavis area near Marbella, after which they were expected to return to his legal guardian, Alex’s grandmother, in the UK on October 8, 2017. However, none of them were seen again.
Initially reported missing by his grandmother, who feared her ex-husband and daughter had abducted Alex and taken him to a cult, the case has remained open.
Over the years, Alex has reportedly been sighted in Morocco and Spain, generating widespread media attention but leading to no concrete leads.
According to sources, the boy found in Revel could have been residing in a community in Ariege, France.
Allegedly, he fled on his own and was found walking along a roadside, prompting motorists to contact emergency services. He is now in the care of local authorities in Villefranche-de-Lauragais, awaiting identity confirmation.
The case is currently under the supervision of British investigators, who are expected to take over following preliminary checks by French authorities. The teenager is due for a medical examination as part of the ongoing investigation.
