Love them or hate them: Brussels sprouts at Christmas.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 14 Dec 2023 • 21:32

They’re ready for Christmas! Credit: Shutterstock/2214673425

THEY are the UK’s answer to marmite, the dreaded, or much loved, Brussels sprout!

Britain eats more Brussels sprouts than any other nation in the world, and they have become a staple in one of the most famous English dishes, the roast dinner!

Where did they come from?

Brussels sprouts were originally grown in Ancient Rome, and were first officially recorded in Brussels, Belgium, where they got their name! They were introduced to Britain in the late 18th century and became very popular as they were easy to grow and packed with vitamins.

Why Christmas?

One of the reasons that Brussels sprouts are often eaten at Christmas, is because of their proud place in the much loved roast dinner, that is commonly eaten on December 25. Another may be the fact that they are easy to grow in winter, actually thriving during this season. An additional aspect to consider, is the time in history that they were first introduced to Britain. The end of the 18th century is when modern day Christmas was in its early years, therefore the two may have merged together as popularity for both of them grew.

Although they have a reputation for being disliked, with children from many households wincing at the idea of being forced to “just eat one”, a recent poll by YouGov actually concluded that 62 per cent of British residents found the humble sprout to be quite tasty. Furthermore, they actually came out as Britain’s favourite vegetable (!) in a survey by luxury supermarket chain Waitrose in 2020.

So, whatever one’s personal opinion on the controversial vegetable, it seems like without a sprout, they’re here to stay this Christmas.