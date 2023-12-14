By Anna Ellis • Updated: 14 Dec 2023 • 16:01

Soaring to New Heights: Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport Sets Record. Image: Kristof Bellens / Shutterstock.com.

November proved to be a historic month for Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport.

The airport soared to new heights by recording a remarkable 18.1 per cent increase in passengers compared to the same period in 2022.

The month witnessed a significant milestone for the airport, with the number of passengers surpassing one million for the first time in its history during November.

Out of the total passengers, an impressive 1,069,072 were commercial travellers, further emphasising the airport’s growing popularity.

International flights played a substantial role in this surge, accounting for 913,977 passengers and showing an impressive 19.7 per cent increase over the previous November.

On the domestic front, 155,095 passengers took to the skies, marking a 9.6 per cent rise from the preceding year.

Breaking down the international traffic by nationality, the United Kingdom emerged as a major contributor, with 380,358 travellers.

The Netherlands followed closely with 77,961 passengers, while Belgium, Poland, and Germany rounded out the top five with 63,698, 58,325, and 53,836 passengers, respectively.

In terms of overall operations, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport managed a robust total of 6,963 flights in November, reflecting an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

These figures not only underscore the airport’s increasing importance as a key hub but also highlight the resilience and growth potential of the aviation sector in the region.

As the airport continues to break records, it solidifies its standing as a vital player in the global air travel landscape.