A Christmas Carol in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 8:39
Estepona band
Photo: Facebook / Banda Musica Vera+Cruz Estepona
THE Vera+Cruz Estepona Music Band will perform on Thursday December 21, at 7.30pm, in the Plaza del Reloj of Estepona, the concert ‘A Christmas Carol’, inspired by the highly successful work by Charles Dickens.
For this occasion, the musical group of the Real y Antigua Hermandad del Santísimo Cristo de la Vera+Cruz, directed by Juan Carlos Ocaña Muñoz, will be joined by the theatre group of the Coordinadora ‘Barrio Vivo’ of Algeciras, and the pipers of the ‘Gibraltar Sea Pipe Band’.
We travel to a Christmas at the end of the 19th century, where we will meet our main character, Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge, a stingy, grumpy and lonely man who does not like Christmas and leads a solitary and workaholic lifestyle.
As Christmas approaches and, after turning down his nephew’s invitation to join his family for Christmas Eve dinner, Scrooge is visited by 3 ghosts; one shows him his past, another his present and the last one what his future will be like.
With a story full of tenderness, humour, irony and the sharp social criticism that is characteristic of all Dickens’ literature, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a jewel of universal literature that seems to be tailor-made for our unjust 21st century society, maintaining intact, 150 years later, its capacity to move and thrill.
An event for all the family to enjoy just a few days before Christmas. Children who come to the concert dressed up as fairy tale characters will be given a free fairy tale book by Urbanos Libros.
