Murcia’s Christmas Spirit Creates a Tourism Boom

Murcia Hotels Experience a Boost
Image: Murcia Town Hall
MURCIA City hotels saw an increase in occupancy during the December bank holiday weekend, reaching full capacity with a remarkable 95 per cent occupancy rate on Friday, December 8. This led to a substantial increase in profitability by 107.5 per cent.
According to data collected by the Municipal Tourism Service, from December 6 to 9, hotel occupancy nearly touched 80 per cent consistently throughout this period. Compared to 2022, there was a significant 75.65 per cent increase in occupancy, indicating positive growth for Murcia’s tourism sector. These promising statistics reinforce the objective set by the current Government to achieve one million overnight stays per year in Murcia.
Mayor José Ballesta highlighted that last year in Murcia, ‘conference tourism generated an economic impact close to €40 million, with over 170,000 attendees at meetings held in our city.’ He emphasised that conference tourism is becoming a pivotal and strategic sector for the city’s progress and prosperity and the region as a whole. Ballesta highlighted the city’s excellent gastronomic offerings and rich historical and cultural heritage.
As Christmas festivities take centre stage in the city’s main neighbourhoods and districts of Murcia, they are driving visits and outings. The Christmas 2023-2024 program by the Murcia City Council has a great mix of music, theatre, exhibitions, gastronomy, sports, cinema, fashion, workshops, storytelling, spectacles, nature, solidarity, folklore, and tradition. With endless Christmas activities for all the family, free parking, and free public transport as well as stunning Christmas decorations many more visitors flood to the area for some Murcian Christmas magic.
