Pedro Acosta Welcomed Home in Mazarrón after Moto2 Victory

Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:27
Pedro Acosta: Revving Success, Hometown Pride.
Image: X/Pedro Acosta
PEDRO ACOSTA, the hometown hero, was given a warm welcome in Mazarrón recently, as he kicked off his well-deserved vacation after clinching the Moto2 championship. Mazarrón locals celebrated the ‘Shark’ in a grand gesture befitting his remarkable achievement, marking another unprecedented milestone with his second world title.
The festivities honouring Acosta lasted the entire day. At 11 in the morning, the official reception took place at the Town Hall, where Ginés Campillo the Mayor of Mazarrón extended greetings to the rider. Acosta signed the honour book and greeted locals and fans from the building’s balcony adorned with a banner celebrating his Moto2 triumph. Following the formalities, Pedro Acosta the ‘Shark’ mixed with his fans outside the Town Hall, exchanging greetings, signing autographs, and taking photos with everyone present, setting the stage for the evening’s grand celebration.
From 4:00 pm, a motorcycle gathering at the La Media Legua Sports Complex continued the fun. Organized by the Mazarrón Town Hall and the rider’s fan club, the event proceeded to Mazarrón Port’s seaside promenade, inaugurating the Champion Pedro Acosta Plaza at the former Plaza de las Comunidades Autónomas. Acosta left his mark on a stone, as he did two years ago after claiming the Moto3 championship, commemorating his legacy once more.
