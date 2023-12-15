Triple A Christmas Luncheon

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 11:11

Any dog's dream team! Kelly-Louise, Tess and Lily

ON Thursday December 14, over 100 people came to La Sala, Marbella to support Triple A, all enjoying merriment and fun, but with one very special cause in mind.

Triple A is an animal shelter in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, who rescue, care, and aid in the adoption of abandoned animals. They held their Christmas Luncheon yesterday and were sold out days before the event, as many anticipated this festive and charitable occasion.

There to welcome guests with open arms was none other than the renowned generous soul, Lily van Tongeren. Lily set the tone for the ‘Christmas spirit’, looking lovely in a fabulous festive dress, with matching bauble earrings of course! As everyone entered and took their seats, they found a Christmas cracker and special gift bag waiting for them on the table, as the ‘free flowing’ wine, beer and cava began to be poured!

Lily told Euro Weekly News that it was “the most people we have ever had at the event”, explaining that “people were begging me for a space even this morning, I did manage to squeeze a few extra in!” She laughed. Lily van Tongeren has been a volunteer at Triple A for 15 years, and served as the Vice President for 2 years, something she told us she would not have been able to achieve without the unwavering support of her husband. This will be her last event with the organisation. “It’s unfortunate, but I know I’ve done something great, and what it has given me, the unconditional love of all these animals, that is everything”.

EWN also spoke to Kelly-Louise, former social media manager at Triple A, and Tess, the former dog trainer. They explained that they also be “felt proud of what they had all achieved” during their time at the charity. “Loyalty is priceless though”, they concluded.

With everyone in good spirits, and an air of Christmas cheer filling the room, live performer GillySax took to the stage in a wicked two piece! She sang some cracking classics and walked round the tables as many joined in, even the waiter got his groove on at one point! Guests showed their generosity, buying plenty of tickets for the raffle, which offered some fantastic prizes.

In total, the event raised an incredible €4,100 for the animals in need, who will now surely have a very merry Christmas. Lily van Tongeren will surely be missed, but hasn’t she gone out with a bang! Like many others who were present at the lunch, Lily’s life is devoted to helping the animals who need her, and together, they will continue to make a difference.