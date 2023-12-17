Train Collision In Malaga Leads To Massive Evacuation

By John Ensor •
LAST night a train collision in the Spanish municipality of Alora, Malaga, has led to an urgent evacuation of over 200 people.
On the evening of Saturday, December 16, just before 10:00 pm, two medium-distance trains collided in Alora, resulting in numerous injuries and a substantial diesel spill. The trains, one from Sevilla, were partially derailed, with one patially overturned, according to OK Diario.
The State Security Forces and Corps (FCSE) have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the Malaga Provincial Fire Consortium (CPB), with units from Coin, Campillos, and Antequera, is actively involved in the rescue operations. The Guard Civil has also been deployed to assist at the scene.
The last carriage of one train, which derailed due to the collision, posed a fire risk due to the diesel leakage. This carriage was the first to be evacuated. The other train, positioned in a more visible area, was evacuated later as it presented fewer risks.
Passengers were moved to safety, with the Civil Guard facilitating transportation to El Chorro station and a nearby restaurant. An evacuee told La Sexta about the injuries sustained in which a child had fallen to the ground and had injured her head and that another woman had a swollen hand.
Emergency response coordination is being managed by Emergencias 112 Andalucia, with various support services, including two ambulances from 061, a support ambulance from the Red Cross, and local emergency teams being mobilised.
Renfe has confirmed the safe evacuation of all passengers, approximately a hundred from each train, to the platform. The railway company has arranged for an alternative train to transport the affected passengers to the María Zambrano station in Malaga. From there, coaches will be available for their onward journey to Sevilla and intermediate stops.
