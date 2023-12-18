A Final Goodbye For Patients With Pets

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Forever friends Credit: Shutterstock/2126275214

ONE Almeria hospital has recently introduced a new project named ‘your pet with you’.

The Humanisation Commission of the Poniente University Hospital in Almeria are who have created this innovative new approach, that aims to make it easier for patients who have been admitted and are at the end of their lives. With ‘your pet with you’, these people will now have the opportunity to say a final goodbye to their beloved animals.

The project has been promoted in collaboration with the Official College of Veterinarians of Almeria. The managing director of the centre, Pedro Acosta, said that, “there have been several patients admitted who have asked the staff about the possibility of saying goodbye to their pet, with whom they maintain a strong emotional bond.”

After many similar requests, a decision was made that something should be done about this lack of closure, suffered by both owner and animal. The service applies to personal pets that have lived with the patient.

To begin, dogs will be the only animal that qualifies for these new visits, and the process will begin with an initial request of a ‘canine passport’ for the dog. Veterinary professionals will collaborate with the project by performing a free examination of the animal prior to the visit.

A friend or family member of the patient will then be responsible for preparing their pet for the visit and accompanying during their arrival at the hospital.

Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, territorial delegate of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Board in Almeria stated that “ the main objective is the patient’s well-being”.