Albanian Fugitive Crime Boss Arrested In Alicante

By John Ensor • Updated: 18 Dec 2023 • 18:26

Gang leader arrested. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

A man who was on the run for nearly 20 years has been arrested in Alicante, the leader of a criminal organisation was wanted for a double murder.

Following an in-depth investigation, an Albanian fugitive who became infamous as the head of a major criminal organisation has been apprehended by the National Police.

A report published on December 18 gave details of the arrest that was executed as part of the ENFAST network – the European Network of Fugitive Search Teams.

The detainee, notorious for leading a criminal syndicate linked to dozens of murders since 1998, has finally been caught. This individual’s criminal activities began in the early ’90s, with his organisation named after Durres, a key city in Albania, a name which symbolised its expansive influence.

A Reign Of Terror

His organisation, notorious for its control over the cocaine and weapons trade in Albania, has been a dominant force in the region. The arrest brings closure to the unsolved murder of two individuals who were shot in an Albanian town in 2005. This crime was believed to be the result of a violent feud between rival clans.

In 2012, an Albanian court handed down severe sentences to the man’s gang members. Sixteen of them received life imprisonment, and others collectively got 267 years for crimes including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. The Albanian authorities have emphasised the importance of this arrest in their ongoing battle against organised crime.

Police Manhunt And Capture

Initial investigations led the authorities to Spain’s Levantine coast. After weeks of meticulous tracking, an apartment in San Juan de Alicante was identified as the fugitive’s hideout.

This month, discreet surveillance near the man’s residence paid off. Another member of the organisation, caught preparing to move the fugitive, provided the opportunity for the National Police to apprehend the wanted leader. This arrest marks a significant victory in international law enforcement efforts against organised crime.