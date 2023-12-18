Flu vaccines available for all

By John Smith •
All Mallorca residents can apply to receive the flu vaccine
With just a few weeks to the New Year, the Balearic Government has announced the opening of the flu vaccination campaign to everyone who was excluded in the earlier rounds.
Originally, the injections were only available from October for certain groups of people and in Mallorca just over half of the population of Mallorca at 578,740 people were targeted although at that time there were insufficient inoculations available for everyone.
With more doses becoming available, it is now possible for anyone to apply and the age limit is anyone six months of age and more.
For those aged between two and 17 it isn’t always necessary to be vaccinated and it is often possible to take the vaccine through the nose with some arguing that this is a more instant and effective way of combatting the virus.
You can make an appointment with your nearest health centre by calling Infosalut Connecta on 971 22 00 22 or through the Cita Prévia Govern App.
With a budget of €3 million, the Ministry of Health is able carry the cost via subsidy from the European Union.
