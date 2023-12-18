Foreign settlers head for Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 11:16

Mallorca welcomes all nationalities Credit: kbold flickr Creative Commons

With a population fast approaching 1 million residents, the number of people living in Mallorca just continues to grow according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Recently released figures show that the number of people resident in Mallorca on January 1, 2023 has grown by 25,000 but as there were more deaths than births, the growth is explained by foreign incomers.

In fact the total percentage of foreign born residents in Mallorca now totals 26 per cent of the population although some towns have much larger foreign numbers and others much smaller.

Palma, the largest residential centre by far has a total population of 430,640 and the number of foreigners just beats the average at 27.6 per cent and the overall growth in one year is 14,700.

Most popular with foreign settlers and breaking the 30 per cent barrier are Santanyi 30.7 per cent, Andratx 33.3 per cent, Alcudia 34.8 per cent Calvia with 37.8 per cent and Deia with 37.9 per cent.