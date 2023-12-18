Foreign settlers head for Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 11:16
Mallorca welcomes all nationalities
Credit: kbold flickr Creative Commons
With a population fast approaching 1 million residents, the number of people living in Mallorca just continues to grow according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).
Recently released figures show that the number of people resident in Mallorca on January 1, 2023 has grown by 25,000 but as there were more deaths than births, the growth is explained by foreign incomers.
In fact the total percentage of foreign born residents in Mallorca now totals 26 per cent of the population although some towns have much larger foreign numbers and others much smaller.
Palma, the largest residential centre by far has a total population of 430,640 and the number of foreigners just beats the average at 27.6 per cent and the overall growth in one year is 14,700.
Most popular with foreign settlers and breaking the 30 per cent barrier are Santanyi 30.7 per cent, Andratx 33.3 per cent, Alcudia 34.8 per cent Calvia with 37.8 per cent and Deia with 37.9 per cent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.