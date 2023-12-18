Murcia’s Ambitious Bid to Host World Cup 2030 Matches

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 14:14

Murcia's Enrique Roca Stadium undergoes a transformative makeover Image: Shutterstock/ Master1305

IN a determined move to secure a spot in hosting the World Cup 2030 matches, Murcia’s candidacy has surged ahead, spurred on by national-level information and rumours last October hinting that the Enrique Roca Stadium might miss out on being part of the football extravaganza.

Revamping Enrique Roca Stadium

Consequently, regional Murcian bodies involved in the bid have overhauled and refined their initial project, aiming to make it ‘more realistic and appealing’ for the final race to secure a position in an event that promises global projection for the region amidst stiff competition from numerous other contenders.

‘We have designed a new project in collaboration with the City Council and the Regional Government, which has been sent to the Spanish Federation. It has received approval; the transformation is significant. Securing funding to enhance the stadium constitutes the second phase.,’ affirmed Monje Carrillo, president of the Murcia Federation, following a meeting of key project stakeholders recently.

The region has less than a year to position itself to be among the chosen venues by December 2024. The revamped project was unveiled in Madrid the previous week, outlining plans for the Enrique Roca Stadium to meet FIFA’s seating requirements without raising the stadium’s roof.

‘To reach the expanded capacity of 45,000 seats, the playing field’s level will be lowered to install seats closer to the grass. Simultaneously, existing rings will be widened to accommodate more seats. This will necessitate modifications to passageways, accesses, and the facility’s evacuation plan,’ stated Fran Sánchez, Director General of Sports.

