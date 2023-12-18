Some Of Spain’s Unique Christmas Traditions Revealed

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 12:05

New Year's grapes. Credit: Prisca Laguna/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered how Christmas is celebrated in different parts of Spain? From the seafood feasts of Galicia to the grape tradition of New Year’s Eve, Spain’s Christmas customs are as diverse as they are fascinating.

Galician Festive Delights

In Galicia, the focus of Christmas meals is on seafood and fish. Diners relish an array of crab, baked scallops, clams, and cod. Desserts are not forgotten, with local specialties like torrijas in syrup, Santiago tart, and almond soup adding a sweet touch to the festive table.

Catalonian Culinary Customs

Catalonia’s Christmas is marked by its distinct cuisine. Galets soup, brimming with pasta and meat, and carn d’olla, a rich mix of chickpeas, vegetables, sausage, and meatballs, are staples. The festive table also boasts meat cannelloni and stuffed turkey, known locally as gall d’indi.

Madrid’s Melting Pot

In Madrid, Christmas dining is a blend of local and national flavours. Tripe with chickpeas, red cabbage, suckling lamb, and an array of seafood and fish such as baked sea bream are popular choices. Sweets are integral, with homemade nougat and tocinillo de cielo gracing many Madrid tables.

Andalusian Yuletide Fare

Andalusia’s Christmas menu might include baked pata, chicharrones seasoned with salt, pepper, oil, and lemon, and various seafood dishes. Seafood soup and mint-flavoured stew are also common, providing a unique regional twist to the festive feast.

Canarian Islands Christmas Cuisine

The Canary Islands’ Christmas spread features local dishes like papas arrugadas, goat and rabbit meat, ropavieja, roast pork, and roasted cheese with mojo. Traditional sweets such as dumplings filled with angel hair, roast milk, mantecados, and marzipan round off the festive meals.

Lentils for Luck

One of the more unusual Spanish Christmas customs is eating lentils after the chimes on New Year’s Eve, believed to bring good fortune in the coming year.

Grapes At Midnight

Eating 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve with each chime of the clock is a deeply ingrained tradition in Spain, each grape symbolising a wish for the upcoming months. It’s a custom that has spread to countries like Portugal and Latin America.

The origin of this tradition dates back to 1909 when a bumper grape harvest led to the sale of ‘lucky grapes.’ However, references to this practice appear as early as 1882, when it was a satirical act by Madrid residents mocking the aristocracy’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

As reported in ‘El Correo Militar’ on January 2, 1894, this tradition had families gathered together, eating grapes at each bell strike and exclaiming, ‘One more year!’

This rich tapestry of regional customs and traditions showcases the diversity and vibrancy of Spanish Christmas celebrations, each with its unique flavour and charm.