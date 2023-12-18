Spanish Christmas Lottery: Murcia’s Ever-Increasing Interest

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 13:58

Unveiling Murcia's Festive Lottery Habits Image: X/ @loterianavidad

THE annual Spanish Christmas lottery known as El Gordo is renowned for its grandeur and is considered the biggest lottery draw worldwide. This annual extravaganza kicks off on December 22, marking the start of Christmas, and captivating the attention of the country.

Murcia’s Average Spend on the Up

In 2022, the average spend per person in the Murcia region reached €61, a 6.7 per cent increase, although notably lower than the Spanish average of €67. This year Loterías y Apuestas del Estado allocated 528,682 tickets for Murcia in 2023, averaging €69.02 per resident, still slightly below the national average of €71.67.

Murcia sits in the middle of the regions when comparing the purchase of lottery tickets. While its spending per capita falls behind the Spanish average, it significantly exceeds provinces like Las Palmas or Gerona, where the average spending stands at €40. The pandemic notably influenced spending patterns however, despite this, there’s been a consistent upward trajectory in sales in recent years.

‘El Perolo’ The Luckiest Lotto Shop in Murcia?

The ‘El Perolo’ administration in San Pedro del Pinatar has notably witnessed repeated luck in recent draws, emphasising the strategy of diversification to enhance winning probabilities! People travel from far and wide to buy their tickets there, not turned off by the consistently long queues!

The Christmas lottery isn’t just a game of luck but a reflection of social traditions, encapsulating the essence of a widespread cultural phenomenon in Spain.

