Santa Claus in San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 22:43

Image:Angela Gaona Mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar

SANTA CLAUS arrived in San Pedro del Pinatar on Saturday, December 16. He surprised the children who had gathered in the centre of the town in Plaza de la Constitucion to watch a Christmas musical called ‘Llega la Navidad’ (Christmas has arrived).

All Singing, All Dancing

As the show ended the children were surprised by a group of dancers parading through the square, followed by an illuminated sleigh and reindeer that carried none other than Santa Claus himself much to the delight of the children.

Keys to Santa’s Christmas House

Angela Gaona the Mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar was on hand to present Santa with the keys to his Christmas house where children can visit him on December 18, Wednesday 20, and Friday 22 from 5.30 pm until 8.30 pm.

Just next to Santa’s Christmas house, a dedicated area has been set up for children to take part in oodles of Christmas-themed workshops over the holidays. Check out sanpedrodelpinatar.es for all the details and timetables for these free events.

For more Costa Cálida news click here