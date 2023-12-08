Seasonal Magic in San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 12:48

Capturing the Christmas Spirit in San Pedro del Pinatar Images: sanpedrodelpinatar.es

HUNDREDS gathered at Plaza de la Constitución in San Pedro del Pinatar for the lighting ceremony, the inauguration of the Nativity Scene, and the opening of the Christmas Fair, signalling the beginning of a month filled with Christmas activities. Mayor Ángela Gaona and Councillor of Celebrations, Javier Castejón, officially kicked off the festivities. The opening was accompanied by performances from Ballet Kebanna and the JMJ Parish Choir.

Municipal Nativity Scene and Pinatarense Christmas Fair

At Plaza de la Constitución, where the Nativity Scene is located, the Christmas Fair is underway until January 6. This year, around twenty local establishments have stalls. Shoppers making purchases during this festive season will receive a complimentary ride on the Christmas Train and vouchers redeemable at participating stores.

San Pedro del Pinatar Through the Lens of Playmobil

The Department of Celebrations has organised various children’s workshops featuring Christmas ornament crafting, card making, and traditional games. The Fun doesn’t end there, the San Pedro del Pinatar Cultural Casino is hosting an exhibition titled ‘San Pedro del Pinatar from a Cliks Perspective’ from December 8 to January 8. This impressive display, spanning over 20 square metres, recreates the town using Playmobil figures and pieces. The exhibition is open from 10 AM to 2 PM and from 5 PM to 8 PM, at the San Pedro del Pinatar Cultural Casino.

For more Costa Cálida news click here