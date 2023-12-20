Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Updated: 20 Dec 2023 • 15:38

Santa Pola's winners in the Christmas Window Dressing Contest. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Window Winners

Santa Pola’s winners in the Christmas Window Dressing Contest were Floristería Mari Fina in the category of businesses selling gift items, decoration items, and florists. The award for shops, in general, went to Bordados Miñarro, while the award for the best shop interior went to Congelados Bon Peix.

Points Deducted

Drivers in the Alicante province are losing more licence points, as per General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) statistics. The data reveals a rise in infractions and stricter penalties, likely influenced by increased punitive measures. Over one year, Alicante residents saw over 6,000 more points deducted from their licences.

Lottery Hopes

The Teatro Real in Madrid readies itself for the annual Christmas Lottery draw on December 22. This year, a total of €2,520M will be distributed in prizes. Anticipation is heightened, with hopes that luck will favour the Valencian Community once more, after last year’s first-prize triumph in Alicante, Castellon, and Valencia.

Brit Arrested

The National Police have arrested a British fugitive in Torrevieja wanted in the United Kingdom for the murder of his partner in 1990. The now-arrested man fled in 2015, after being released on conditional release, and now has a warrant in force for search and arrest for extradition for intentional homicide.

Works Confirmed

Guardamar del Segura Council has confirmed works on the Santa Ana Industrial Estate should be completed within three months. The works include landscaping and environmental regeneration next to Calle Espardenyers. In addition, it will provide the polygon with a bio-healthy area, in combination with sports elements for practising outdoor calisthenics.

Tower Triumph

After several weeks of restoration, Pinoso’s Tower’s clock machinery is now back. Works on the machinery have given it a new lease of life. On December 15, the company that carried out the work spent the day connecting all the parts and running tests.

Seismic Event

ON December 18, the municipality of Los Montesinos, nestled in the Vega Baja region, experienced a seismic event registering a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale, as reported by the National Geographic Institute.

The epicentre of this earthquake was situated northeast of Los Montesinos, at a depth of 5 kilometres, within the vicinity of the CV-895 highway and the Laguna Salada de La Mata.

This marks the third seismic occurrence in Los Montesinos this year, with the previous two incidents taking place on July 8.

The province of Alicante has witnessed a total of 87 earthquakes in the current year. Specifically, the Vega Baja region and its coastline have recorded 16 earthquakes surpassing a magnitude of 1.5.

Notably, today’s earthquake, registering intensity II, was perceptible in Ciudad Quesada (Rojales), Formentera del Segura, and Guardamar.

Extending Christmas

For those who want to extend the Christmas spirit, the Christmas Fair ExpoNadal is a must-attend event.

Taking place from December 26 to 30 and then again from January 2 to 4 at IFA in Alicante, ExpoNadal promises a festive experience.

Highlights include two pavilions featuring a wide range of attractions such as the latest in video games and simulators, gymkhanas, escape rooms, sports, crafts, cooking workshops, MOE activities, board games, golf, nautical adventures, competitions, a relaxation space, beauty treatments, and more surprises.

With your ticket, you gain access to all activities and attractions.

Food trucks, cafeterias, sweets, waffles, popcorn, cotton candy, and more will be available.

For more information, you can email info@firalacant.com or call (+34) 966657600.

The venue, IFA, is located at N-340, km 731 – 03320 Elche.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere a little longer!

Frozen on Ice

DIVE into a winter wonderland as “Frozen on Ice” glides into Alicante on Saturday, December 23, at 3:00 PM.

Adults and children alike will enjoy the musical journey with Elsa, Anna, and friends, unfolding on a stage that blends ice dancing and circus art.

This spectacular ice show transforms the beloved fairy tale into a visual feast.

Don’t miss Elsa, with her iconic “Let it Go,” as she turns the stage into a sea of ice and crystals, enhanced by an LED screen.

The show features more than 300 stunning costumes and a symphony of award-winning music and choreography.

For an unforgettable experience, book your tickets on the website at www.alphamusic.es.

For more details, visit VB Spaces’ website, contact info@vbspaces.com, or call (+34) 965 779 732 or (+34) 610 141 486.

Boxing Day Sing-along

Are you looking for Boxing Day fun on the Costa Blanca?

Why not indulge in some post-Christmas revelry in Torrevieja at Harry’s Lounge and Kitchen when their doors open from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Enjoy live entertainment with a lively sing-along of your favourite tunes featuring Sari Maria, who will be on stage from 5:00 PM.

Entrance is priced at €5.00, which includes a welcoming glass of cava.

Harry’s Lounge and Kitchen is situated at Calle Ulpiano 16, Torrevieja 03182.

Secure your spot by making a reservation.

Contact the restaurant, available for enquiries and bookings after 5:00 PM, at (+34) 965504367 or reach out on WhatsApp at (+34) 628545769.