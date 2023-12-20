By Kevin Fraser Park •
AN exciting networking brunch event in Marbella is set to launch at La Sala Puerto Banus aimed at bringing together like-minded entrepreneurs and professionals in a vibrant and supportive atmosphere: “Ladies Who Brunch”.
Taking place on Wednesday, January qo at 10.30am, this unique event promises an unforgettable experience for the ladies of Marbella, providing an opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and promote businesses over a delicious 2-course brunch at the popular restaurant and bar in Marbella.
For just €22 per person, attendees will be treated to a delightful 2-course brunch menu, including a glass of bucks fizz and coffee. The menu kicks off with a refreshing seasonal fresh fruit platter, followed by a choice of smashed avocado with poached eggs or a classic full english breakfast.
Adele, the owner of Angel Clothing, has meticulously organised this event with the aim of fostering a supportive community of female entrepreneurs and professionals in Marbella. Adele believes in the power of collaboration and networking to inspire and drive success.
“Ladies Who Brunch is more than just a meal; it’s an opportunity for the women of Marbella to connect, share experiences, and empower each other. We want to create a space where business relationships flourish, and new opportunities unfold,” said Adele.
In addition to the delightful brunch, attendees can expect a welcoming and inclusive environment designed to encourage meaningful conversations and the blossoming of lasting connections. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting your professional journey, Ladies Who Brunch is the place to be on Wednesday, January 10.
Tickets are limited, so don’t miss this chance to join an exclusive gathering of ambitious and inspiring women. Secure your spot today and prepare to brunch, connect, and thrive. For more information about this ladies networking event in Marbella contact La Sala at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.
