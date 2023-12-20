Scam Alert: Businesses in Axarquía Beware

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 17:17

Image: Shutterstock/Edaccor

A recent string of fraudulent activities has surfaced in the Axarquía region, impacting several local establishments. Over the past few days, a scam has been unfolding in this area, targeting businesses in a deceitful scheme.

Modus Operandi: Understanding the Deceitful Scheme Impacting Local Establishments

The modus operandi involves scammers meticulously surveying businesses and confirming the absence of the owner. Subsequently, they place a call to the establishment, posing as a manager and claiming to be in the company of the owner. During this call, they urgently instruct employees to withdraw cash from the register and make a Bitcoin transfer using the provided details. The scammers assert this transfer is to settle an alleged outstanding tax debt, threatening business closure if the payment isn’t promptly executed.

Local authorities advise vigilance and urge businesses to verify any unusual requests directly with the owners or trusted authorities to prevent falling victim to this fraudulent tactic targeting the Axarquía’s commercial landscape.

