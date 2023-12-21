EU Court Rules Against FIFA And UEFA

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 11:37

UEFA and FIFA under fire. Credit: Media Whale Stock/Shutterstock.com

IS the future of European football about to change?

In a landmark decision, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) declared on Thursday, December 21 that UEFA’s dominion over European football violates EU competition law. The decision is expected to significantly strengthen the controversial Super League initiative.

The ruling, found that UEFA and FIFA’s practice of requiring approval for new football competitions, such as the Super League, contravenes European competition laws. The verdict represents a substantial shift in the landscape of European football governance.

UEFA’s Monopoly Challenged

The Super League, backed by A22 Sports, argued that UEFA’s ban on the proposed competition and the penalties threatened against participating clubs contradicted Europe’s competition freedoms.

The ECJ agreed, stating, ‘The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful.’

This stance challenges the long-standing authority of FIFA and UEFA in football’s commercial and competitive arenas. The court highlighted the lack of transparency, objectivity, and proportionality in the existing regulations.

It emphasised, ‘Similarly, the rules giving FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights related to those competitions are such as to restrict competition, given their importance for the media, consumers and television viewers in the European Union.’

Impact On Football’s Future

While the ruling doesn’t explicitly endorse the Super League, it undermines FIFA and UEFA’s ‘dominant position’ in organising football competitions.

Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports, celebrated the verdict: ‘We’ve won the right to compete. UEFA’s monopoly is over. Football is free. Now the clubs won’t suffer threats and punishments. They’re free to decide their own future.’

Initially, 12 elite clubs, including Premier League giants and top teams from LaLiga and Serie A, had joined the Super League’s April 2021 launch. However, fierce backlash led to the withdrawal of most clubs, leaving Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus as the staunch proponents.