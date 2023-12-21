Puzzle Solutions Edition 2007

By Marcos Javier Poyastro • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 9:38

WORD SPIRAL

1 Legs; 2 Star; 3 Rung; 4 Gnat; 5 Tank; 6 King; 7 Golf; 8 Flaw; 9 Will; 10 Lion; 11 Nest; 12 Tomb; 13 Beer; 14 Roof; 15 Fizz; 16 Zinc. FENCING

QUICK QUIZ

1 H G Wells; 2 The Parthenon; 3 Croesus; 4 Iron; 5 Parrot; 6 Manitoba; 7 Geoff Hurst; 8 Damon Runyon; 9 Mount Kilimanjaro; 10 Nougat.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Grenade; 7 Nylon; 9 Amp; 10 Annotator; 12 In operation; 15 Philanderer; 17 Centipede; 19 Pat; 21 Idiot; 22 Another.

Down: 1 Frame; 2 End; 3 Eden; 4 Dynasties; 5 Solomon; 8 Course; 11 Inflation; 13 Pin-ups; 14 Threads; 16 Waves; 18 Dent; 20 Sty.

QUICK

Across: 3 Use up; 8 Lotus; 10 Neigh; 11 Nut; 12 Audit; 13 Popcorn; 15 Tales; 18 Hat; 19 Relish; 21 Refined; 22 Aver; 23 Whip; 24 Illicit; 26 Bridge; 29 Tap; 31 Sit-in; 32 Hateful; 34 Vocal; 35 Oil; 36 Floor; 37 Curio; 38 Tepee.

Down: 1 Donor; 2 Butcher; 4 Shun; 5 United; 6 Petal; 7 Ogres; 9 Tup; 12 Article; 14 Oaf; 16 Light; 17 Ships; 19 Recital; 20 Daubs; 21 Remit; 23 Wipe out; 24 Ignore; 25 Cat; 27 Rifle; 28 Divot; 30 Julie; 32 Hake; 33 Fir.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 2 Accept, 4 Hope, 6 Refund, 8 Saint Nicholas, 10 Ornaments, 12 Cama, 13 Pandereta, 16 Renos, 19 Niñas, 20 Eve, 21 Risas.

Down: 1 Apron, 2 Apricot, 3 Pan rallado, 4 Hada, 5 Sonreír, 7 Food, 8 Shopping, 9 Inn, 11 Scarves, 14 Niño, 15 Elves, 17 Need, 18 Snow.

NONAGRAM

bane, bare, barn, bean, bear, brae, bran, bray, byre, carb, crab, acerb, barer, barre, beany, berry, brace, caber, barney, barren, bracer, brayer, nearby, CRANBERRY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE