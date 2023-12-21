Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2007

By Marcos Javier Poyastro • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 9:38

Puzzle Solutions 2007

WORD SPIRAL

1 Legs; 2 Star; 3 Rung; 4 Gnat; 5 Tank; 6 King; 7 Golf; 8 Flaw; 9 Will; 10 Lion; 11 Nest; 12 Tomb; 13 Beer; 14 Roof; 15 Fizz; 16 Zinc. FENCING

QUICK QUIZ

1 H G Wells; 2 The Parthenon; 3 Croesus; 4 Iron; 5 Parrot; 6 Manitoba; 7 Geoff Hurst; 8 Damon Runyon; 9 Mount Kilimanjaro; 10 Nougat.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Grenade; 7 Nylon; 9 Amp; 10 Annotator; 12 In operation; 15 Philanderer; 17 Centipede; 19 Pat; 21 Idiot; 22 Another.
Down: 1 Frame; 2 End; 3 Eden; 4 Dynasties; 5 Solomon; 8 Course; 11 Inflation; 13 Pin-ups; 14 Threads; 16 Waves; 18 Dent; 20 Sty.

QUICK

Across: 3 Use up; 8 Lotus; 10 Neigh; 11 Nut; 12 Audit; 13 Popcorn; 15 Tales; 18 Hat; 19 Relish; 21 Refined; 22 Aver; 23 Whip; 24 Illicit; 26 Bridge; 29 Tap; 31 Sit-in; 32 Hateful; 34 Vocal; 35 Oil; 36 Floor; 37 Curio; 38 Tepee.
Down: 1 Donor; 2 Butcher; 4 Shun; 5 United; 6 Petal; 7 Ogres; 9 Tup; 12 Article; 14 Oaf; 16 Light; 17 Ships; 19 Recital; 20 Daubs; 21 Remit; 23 Wipe out; 24 Ignore; 25 Cat; 27 Rifle; 28 Divot; 30 Julie; 32 Hake; 33 Fir.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 2 Accept, 4 Hope, 6 Refund, 8 Saint Nicholas, 10 Ornaments, 12 Cama, 13 Pandereta, 16 Renos, 19 Niñas, 20 Eve, 21 Risas.
Down: 1 Apron, 2 Apricot, 3 Pan rallado, 4 Hada, 5 Sonreír, 7 Food, 8 Shopping, 9 Inn, 11 Scarves, 14 Niño, 15 Elves, 17 Need, 18 Snow.

NONAGRAM

bane, bare, barn, bean, bear, brae, bran, bray, byre, carb, crab, acerb, barer, barre, beany, berry, brace, caber, barney, barren, bracer, brayer, nearby, CRANBERRY.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy sudoku 2007

HARD

Hard sudoku 2007

GOGEN

Gogen 2007

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2007

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Marcos Javier Poyastro profile picture
Written by

Marcos Javier Poyastro

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading